40 flood-prone areas identified in Lafayette Parish for assessment, projects

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Recent flooding problems in Lafayette Parish caused major headaches for many residents. Government leaders say 40 flood-prone trouble spots have been identified.

There’s been lots of new development in the parish over the years. When it rains hard, the sheer volume of storm water is too much for the coulees and the Vermilion river to handle. Therefore, work on drainage control ponds is a continuing priority for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

“We’re looking for some easy fixes, and try to get some needed help where these flash flooding events are causing some problems,” said Chad Nepveaux, director of public works for LCG

The Camilia retention pond, near the intersection of Camilia Boulevard and Kaliste Saloom Road, is referred to as a “wet pond”. Its purpose is to hold on to, and release storm water.

The detention pond, currently under construction behind Middlebrook Elementary School, is referred to as a “dry pond”. Its purpose it to hold storm water temporarily, then drain out.

Both projects, along with another planned pond on Lake Farm Road near Beaullieu Park, are designed to provide relief for the Issac Verot Coulee.

“The channel has a capacity. We designed the ponds with a weir structure that will take the storm water runoff at a certain time, at the peak time, which is what causes problem in the streets and these neighborhoods. So, it gives a place for the water to go, instead of in their homes or on the streets,” said Nepveaux.

Just these three projects alone will cost approximately $3,000,000. Quail Hollow, Kings Haven, Ashland Park, and everything in between, will benefit in times of heavy rain.