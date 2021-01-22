4 people injured in Acadia Parish shooting

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish authorities are investigating a shooting.

Deputy’s with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Meadow Apartments near Crowley regarding shots fired Thursday night.

Authorities said four people had been shot. Two of them are in serious condition.

Authorities believe a domestic argument led to the shooting. They say during this argument one or possibly two of the people involved pulled firearms and began shooting.

Detectives have leads on this case and feel confident that an arrest or arrests will be made.

The investigation remains open at this time.