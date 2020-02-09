Live Now
4-month-old baby dies, Breaux Bridge police investigating

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge police are investigating the early morning death of a four-month-old infant, according to Police Chief Rollie Cantu.

Cantu confirmed with KLFY reports that emergency personnel were called to a home at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report that an infant was not breathing.

According to Cantu, the 4-month-old was brought to the hospital but was pronounced deceased.

“Police are still actively investigating this incident and nothing further will be released at this time,”Cantu said.

When we asked about the child’s parents or a guardian, Cantu would not go into any details telling us that the matter is under a full investigation.

This is a developing story. KLFY will update with more details when they are released.

