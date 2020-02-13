4 arrested in fatal shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Bossier City late Wednesday night.

According to Bossier City police, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area shortly after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Scott Street. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport, where he died from his wounds.

According to BCPD, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit determined that 18-year-old Trevion Miles shot Jackson outside one of the apartments during a confrontation over alleged stolen property.

Detectives also say they found evidence that the suspect’s mother, Alisha Miles, and the suspect’s sister, Shambria Miles, along with family friend Kabreshia Sims, aided Trevion Miles in evading police.

Miles was arrested Thursday morning

34-year-old Alisha Sims, 19-year-old Shambria Miles, and 29-year-old Kabreshia Sims, all of Scott Street in Bossier City, are charged with accessories after the fact.

The four were booked into the Bossier City jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Jackson becomes the fourth homicide in Bossier City since the beginning of the year, and the second this week.