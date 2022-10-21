LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As News 10 is profiling candidates running in the November election, we look into one woman who is hoping to make history if elected for the position.

Tia LeBrun told News 10 that she is standing on service, compassion, and opportunity.

“I’m a real person. I represent Louisiana. I speak French. I am from the Houma tribe and I care about our coastlines,” said LeBrun. “I believe that having a real person who has worked two jobs. Who has struggled to make ends meet is a good opportunity for Louisiana to have a real voice because I think that’s the majority of us, not just a small part of the community.”

LeBrun shared with News 10 that when she was younger she did not have electricity or running water in the house because her mother was a single parent and could not afford everything. In addition, LeBrun shared how she herself was a single parent when she went to LSU, being the first in her family to graduate high school and then go to college.

“I’m not afraid of hard work. I was able to find my way through a lot of unknowns in my life in order to become a nationally recognized educator,” she said.

Her main focus is on Hurricane recovery and preparation ahead of time, along with education improvements and growing the economy. She also said that one of the main reasons she joined the race was because of reproductive health care.

“I don’t want any woman to have to be near dead in order to get healthcare. I believe that doctors and patients need to make health care decisions and that we shouldn’t have to go through lawyers and or politicians,” she said. “I don’t think any of us is pro-abortion. None of us feel good about that but when my daughter hypothetically would be in a situation where she has life-risking complications during a pregnancy I would choose her every time and I believe that a doctor has to make that call for the patient before him so I am for all women’s rights.”

LeBrun said there has never been a woman lead in district three, nor has there ever been in the history of Louisiana a Native American representative of the area.

“As wonderful as that would be to be the first in those categories, I feel like what I bring is a passion and determination to get things done and a willingness to work with anybody from any party of any color; who can help me get things for my communities. I want to see us better for my kids and my grandkids and everyone else’s,” said LeBrun.

She shared how the most challenging part about campaigning is, “for me is knowing that a dollar amount puts a value on me as a candidate to certain people,” said LeBrun.

“Even high-ranking Democrat voices and community leaders are waiting on the fence to see how many dollars I can bring in before they start standing up, and that’s unfortunate because it takes all of us to make a change, and I intend to be in that runoff, and maybe then they’ll be on board, but our community knows that they’re not on board yet.”