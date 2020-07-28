39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermilion Parish Jail

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — As of Monday, officials in the Vermilion Parish Jail are reporting 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the inmate population.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy and Warden Col. Kirk Firth, almost every positive case discovered was in a dormitory housing unit, suggesting that area may be where the virus made entry and began to infect others. The entire dormitory unit has been quarantined and most of the inmates testing positive seem to be either asymptomatic and/or displaying minor or no symptoms. As of today, the jail doctor has seen the inmates who have tested positive.

Frith says that each inmate is being monitored closely for symptom development and if any of the current positive cases begin to present symptoms considered to be moderate or severe, they would be transferred to a state or medical facility for treatment and care.

“I have had conversations with our public health professionals, the most recent being yesterday and again today, and at this point there is nothing else we can do to prevent virus entry because it is here,” said Frith. “We will continue our daily health assessments on inmates with positive COVID tests and provide medical care for them coupled with maintaining close monitoring of the inmate population for symptoms with additional testing, quarantining and treatment as the response.”

