35th annual Port Barre Cracklin’ Festival canceled

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — The 35th annual Port Barre Cracklin’ Festival has been canceled, according to festival officials.

The festival is normally scheduled for the second full weekend in November.

“The Port Barre Lions Club that sponsors the annual event is saddened that we are having to cancel the event do to the current COVID19 situation,” stated a press release by organizers. “The event has been held annually for the past 34 years to raise funds to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, Louisiana Lions Camp and provide glasses to individuals in need in the community.”