ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Crowley woman.

31-year-old Hilary Suire Morvant was last seen Wednesday at her home.

Morvant was reportedly taking out the trash when she went missing.

She was wearing black and pink shorts and a black shirt, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8700.