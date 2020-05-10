3 rescued from boat taking on water in Cypremort Point

(KLFY) Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued three people from a 15-foot aluminum vessel that was taking on water.

It happened late afternoon Friday in the Cypremort Point area.

The operator of the boat stated that bad weather and waves were inundating the vessel with water and they were running out of gas trying to overcome the waves, the LDWF stated.

Agents were able to determine the location of the vessel and immediately launched two vessels of their own to the area.

They reached the three occupants of the vessel by 5:30 p.m., at which point the vessel was out of gas and beached on the shore.

The occupants were then transported to the Hwy. 90 public boat launch in Franklin.

None required medical assistance, LDWF said.