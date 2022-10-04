LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A shooting spree across Lafayette and Lafayette Parish Tuesday has left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

The man, who police say, is responsible for it all took his own life.

He has been identified as Andres Jamal Felix.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti have all confirmed with News 10 some detailed information, including a timeline of events.

According to Lafayette Police, the first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death.

Family members have identified the deceased as Ross Chiasson.

The second shooting, according to Duson police, happened just after 5:30 p.m. and claimed the life of a 25-year-old Duson woman who leaves behind three young children.

According to Judice, it happened at a home in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road.

And then just after 6 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to their second fatal shooting of the day at a home in the 100 block of Clara Street where they found an unidentified woman dead.

As that investigation was ongoing, Benoit said Lafayette Police located the suspected gunman who had taken his own life.

We will continue to follow this story throughout the day Wednesday and bring you all the latest updates.