Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

$3 million DOTD project will add railroad crossing arms and lights in New Iberia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Improved public safety is on its away to Iberia Parish, and it’s been nearly 20 years in the making, one official said.

“Finally, we’re going to be seeing these arms and lights being put up and save lives in the middle of New Iberia,” New Iberia City Councilman David Broussard said.

Broussard said he’s been working with the Department of Transportation and Development for 17 years, urging them to put up crossing arms and lights at railroad crossings in New Iberia.

“We’ve got 130 school buses a day that go through New Iberia. Three or four times a day they go across those railroad tracks. Now they’ll be safer,” Broussard said.

The DOTD recently allocated $3 million to fund the project, but the city had no idea when construction would begin.

After several reports from KLFY, Broussard said the DOTD finally started moving forward with the project.

The DOTD is now asking the parish to donate the land the railroad crossings are on so they can set up control boxes for the lights and arms.

“That’s what’s so exciting. We’re hearing the DOTD call the parish and say, ‘Let’s donate some land so we can put the boxes up,'” Broussard told News 10.

Broussard said parish officials will vote to donate the land to the DOTD this Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories