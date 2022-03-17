LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- There were three separate shootings, injuring four people, over the course of five hours in Lafayette on Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
- Senator Kennedy, Senator Cassidy, and Representative Higgins support sending weapons to Ukraine.
- A Confederate monument in St. Landry Parish could be coming down.
- Lafayette Rennassaince Charter high school is in search of a new principal.
- Acadiana Eats: Poche’s Market
- Today’s Forecast: mid 70s today, possible storms rolling through tonight