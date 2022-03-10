LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover lost out at his termination appeal hearing.
- Police chief from Louisiana are meeting for their annual conference in Kinder this week, they are especially concerned about gas prices.
- A mother who wrote an honest obituary about her son’s addiction says she never hesitated to share her son’s story if it could save someone’s life.
- An LGBTQ documentary that’s raised concerns with some community members will stay on the shelves of the Lafayette library.
- The 2022 Duck Derby is happening in April.
- Acadiana Eats: Crawfish Jake
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, rising into the 70s this afternoon