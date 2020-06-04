LCG expected to layoff more than 20 workers within community development department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Civil Service Board’s regular meeting on Wednesday included a discussion about civil service layoffs.

In particular, the board reviewed layoffs for LCG’s Community Development Department.

Civil Service Director Adam Marcantel says there are roughly 1,300 LCG civil service employees.

He says about 101 of those workers are in the Office of Community Development.

Marcantel estimates 24 full-time workers are scheduled to be laid off.

“We wanted the board to be able to ask questions and clarify what exactly the process was from a civil service perspective,” Marcantel said.

Marcantel confirms the layoffs are support staff and says they should be entitled to be paid for sick and annual leave.

Marcantel adds these are challenging times for everyone.

“We certainly don’t enjoy knowing the layoffs are coming. We certainly don’t enjoy knowing that our fellow employees were affected by this.”

Local governments are having to make tough decisions due to the pandemic.

Guillory is calling on department heads to reduce budgets to help save $10 million before November.

Marcantel says the board’s job is to make sure civil service rules are being followed.

“As far as the financial, I have no evidence as of right now that it’s anything other than a financial tightening of the belt,” Marcantel explained.