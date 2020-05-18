27-year-old Church Point woman killed during possible tornado

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Sunday night’s storm left one Church Point family grieving the loss of their 27-year-old sister, Latreka Dominick.

Latreka Dominick (submitted)

Her brother says she was killed when a strong wings ripped the home she shared with her brother and mother off of the ground and threw it over 100 feet away.

He says Dominick had Down Syndrome and was asleep when a possible tornado hit their home.

He says the only thing that is bringing him peace is knowing that she wasn’t fearful in her last moments of life.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says only one person was killed during the storm.