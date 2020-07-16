COVID-19 daily updates

25-year-old New Iberia man’s body found in St. Mary Parish identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police tape_1518558874219.jpg.jpg

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY)- A man’s body was found in a bar pit Tuesday night near Charenton Beach Road.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified him as Christopher Olivier, Jr., 25, of New Iberia.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, regarding Olivier, who was reported missing, SMPSO spokesperson David Spencer said.

Later that night, deputies found Olivier’s body in the water in a bar pit near the area where his vehicle had been found.

Foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation and standard toxicology test results are pending, Spencer said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar