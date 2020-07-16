25-year-old New Iberia man’s body found in St. Mary Parish identified

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY)- A man’s body was found in a bar pit Tuesday night near Charenton Beach Road.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified him as Christopher Olivier, Jr., 25, of New Iberia.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, regarding Olivier, who was reported missing, SMPSO spokesperson David Spencer said.

Later that night, deputies found Olivier’s body in the water in a bar pit near the area where his vehicle had been found.

Foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation and standard toxicology test results are pending, Spencer said.