3:30 p.m.: Over 18,000 without power in south Louisiana due to severe weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Over 18,000 households are without power across southern Louisiana due to severe, tornadic weather sweeping across the state.

As of 3:15 p.m., the majority of the outages were in Calcasieu Parish, with over 6,800 outages, according to PowerOutage.us. Minor outages have been reported in St. Landry Parish, as well.

  • Calcasieu Parish — 6,766 outages
  • St. Landry Parish — 3,953 outages

To keep up with power outages across Acadiana, check the following power outage maps:

