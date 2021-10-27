3:30 p.m.: Over 18,000 without power in south Louisiana due to severe weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Over 18,000 households are without power across southern Louisiana due to severe, tornadic weather sweeping across the state.
As of 3:15 p.m., the majority of the outages were in Calcasieu Parish, with over 6,800 outages, according to PowerOutage.us. Minor outages have been reported in St. Landry Parish, as well.
- Calcasieu Parish — 6,766 outages
- St. Landry Parish — 3,953 outages
