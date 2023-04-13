LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Known as the festival on wheels, cyclists from across the country are participating in a four-day bike tour of South Louisiana for Cycle Zydeco, an annual Creole and Cajun festival with live music, food and fun.

The annual four-day cycling festival boasts hundreds of bikers from different states wanting to get a taste of South Louisiana. Each day, cyclists can bike anywhere from 38 miles along the main route, to over 60 miles more if they take a longer one. Scott Schilling with Cycle Zydeco told News 10 that this event is one of the best bike rides in the country.

“This event been a great event for 23 years. It’s one of the best rides in the country. Brings people from all around the world to come to Louisiana to celebrate our cajun creole culture. Our food, our music, our dancing abilities especially father’s dancing abilities. Some people make this a religious thing, they come every year.”

This year’s Cycle Zydeco has over 600 bikers from across the country. Repeat cyclists like Gino Manzo from Florida said that he met his fellow bikers at Cycle Zydeco five years ago and has come back with them every year.

“It’s kind of a reunion ride after five years we met five years ago and now we’re just kind of having a reunion.”

Other cyclists like John Durkin, from Colorado, said that this is his first Cycle Zydeco and that he’s excited about seeing Louisiana and trying the food.

“Well, I’m expecting to see the beautiful countryside of southern Louisiana.”

Starting in St. Martinville and ending in Breaux Bridge, cyclists will get the chance to enjoy good food, live music and beautiful scenery along the way.