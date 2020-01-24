232-HELP expands outreach in Vermilion Parish to address needs

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Nonprofit 232-HELP is working to improve its services across Acadiana by collaborating with local organizations to discuss the needs of the area. Vermilion Parish is on the top of that list.

232-HELP is stepping-up it’s outreach in places like Vermilion Parish because representatives said it’s lacking in resources, such as food pantries and even emergency shelters.

The agency responds to calls of people in crisis and helps them return to a healthy lifestyle. Stepping from behind the database and into the community is their next move.

“Every little resource that’s there we want to know about and we want to share that with everyone that calls,” said Kisharra Angelety, a 232-HELP representative.

In Vermilion Parish, a big need is providing for the sick and hungry. “We’re only aware of two food pantries for the whole parish. So, that is very alarming. It’s one of those things that really struck us,” she added.

Now they’re on a tour, meeting with entities like early steps, foster care programs, schools, clinics and more.

“Addictions, the Opioid Crisis, the mental health crisis. So, it’s important for us to have an avenue to get help,” said Tynese Breaux, with Tyler Behavioral Health Clinic.

The Acadiana News tout is to address what’s available and what are the biggest concerns in the region.

“To really educate the counselors, case managers, the social workers, those that deal with our members on a daily basis,” said Tracy Smith with Healthy Blue.

“We want to help them navigate the system, and then in return, we want to create those community partnerships for the well-being of the community,” she added.

Another big problem they’re facing here is that there are no shelters. “We get those calls quiet often. People with no transportation, they’re recently evicted, they’re homeless and they don’t have anywhere in this parish to go,” said Angelety.



This is just the beginning of community conversations for them. The Lafayette-based agency plans to continue traveling across the parish to meet with city leaders to set up a game plan.