232-HELP centers prepare for the influx of calls from the Coronavirus

232- HELP Centers across Acadiana are increasing staff in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.



The staff is preparing for the influx of calls. The call volume to LDH’s regular general information line has increased from several calls a day to several hundred calls.

“So, right now. We are operating business as usual, but on another level right. So, this is what we do all-year-around anyway in terms of providing information to the public. We are under a partial activation by the Louisiana Department of Health,” said Kisharra Angelety Special Projects Coordination.

Staff and volunteer training have increased in preparation. “So, I need to remind myself to treat this as seriously as possible. I think someone said we will never know if we over-react only if we under-react,” said Hunter Hebert.

Hunter Herbert, a UL student volunteer at the center, said as a student the virus is impacting his life tremendously but feels it’s important everyone does their part.

“I’m trying to stay calm, then remind myself that hey as long as I’m not going out as long as I’m doing what I need to do. obviously, I’m worried about my grandparents, they’re older, but at the same time… this is something that I can’t control and I have to remind myself that,” said Hebert.

LDH provided Louisiana 211 with a comprehensive list of questions that have come into the original information telephone line.



“Also, of course, we’re doing a lot of dispelling rumors,” said Angelety. These include questions about testing for COVID-19, symptoms, and treatment and when to access medical help. “





