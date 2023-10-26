(KLFY) — Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in each parish around Acadiana.
NOTE: All dates and times are for Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. More times will be added as they are released.
Lafayette Parish
- Broussard – 6-8 p.m.
- Carencro – 6-8 p.m.
- Duson – 5-7 p.m.
- Lafayette – 6-8 p.m.
- Scott – 6-8 p.m.
Acadia Parish
- Crowley – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Evangeline Parish
- Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Basile – 5-7:30 p.m.
- Chataignier – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Mamou – 6-8 p.m. (Sunday, October 29)
- Pine Prairie – 6-8 p.m.
- Turkey Creek – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Ville Platte – 6-8 p.m.
Jefferson Davis Parish
- Jennings – 5-7 p.m.
- Lake Arthur – 6-8 p.m.
St. Landry Parish
- Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Arnaudville – 6-8 p.m.
- Eunice – 6-8 p.m.
- Opelousas – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Martin Parish
- Unincorporated Areas– 6-8 p.m.
- St. Martinville – 6-8 p.m.
St. Mary Parish
- Morgan City – 6-8 p.m.
- Unincorporated Areas – 6-8pm
Vermilion Parish
- Erath – 6-8 p.m.
- Kaplan – 6-8 p.m.
- Maurice – 6-8 p.m.