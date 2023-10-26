(KLFY) — Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in each parish around Acadiana.

NOTE: All dates and times are for Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. More times will be added as they are released.

Lafayette Parish

  • Broussard – 6-8 p.m.
  • Carencro – 6-8 p.m.
  • Duson – 5-7 p.m.
  • Lafayette – 6-8 p.m.
  • Scott – 6-8 p.m.

Acadia Parish

  • Crowley – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Evangeline Parish

  • Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Basile – 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Chataignier – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Mamou – 6-8 p.m. (Sunday, October 29)
  • Pine Prairie – 6-8 p.m.
  • Turkey Creek – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Ville Platte – 6-8 p.m.

Jefferson Davis Parish

  • Jennings – 5-7 p.m.
  • Lake Arthur – 6-8 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

  • Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Arnaudville – 6-8 p.m.
  • Eunice – 6-8 p.m.
  • Opelousas – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

  • Unincorporated Areas– 6-8 p.m.
  • St. Martinville – 6-8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

  • Morgan City – 6-8 p.m.
  • Unincorporated Areas – 6-8pm

Vermilion Parish

  • Erath – 6-8 p.m.
  • Kaplan – 6-8 p.m.
  • Maurice – 6-8 p.m.