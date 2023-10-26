(KLFY) — Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in each parish around Acadiana.

NOTE: All dates and times are for Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. More times will be added as they are released.

Lafayette Parish

Broussard – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Carencro – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Duson – 5-7 p.m.

– 5-7 p.m. Lafayette – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Scott – 6-8 p.m.

Acadia Parish

Crowley – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Evangeline Parish

Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

– 5:30-7:30 p.m. Basile – 5-7:30 p.m.

– 5-7:30 p.m. Chataignier – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

– 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mamou – 6-8 p.m. (Sunday, October 29)

– 6-8 p.m. Pine Prairie – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Turkey Creek – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

– 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ville Platte – 6-8 p.m.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jennings – 5-7 p.m.

– 5-7 p.m. Lake Arthur – 6-8 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

Outside city limits – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

– 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arnaudville – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Eunice – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Opelousas – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

Unincorporated Areas – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. St. Martinville – 6-8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

Morgan City – 6-8 p.m.

– 6-8 p.m. Unincorporated Areas – 6-8pm

Vermilion Parish