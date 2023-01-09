(KLFY) — To date, 1 homicide has been reported across the Acadiana area by local law enforcement agencies in 2023.

Below is an interactive map showing the approximate locations of each reported homicide. (NOTE: Locations are not exact.) The map does not represent shootings or incidents that only resulted in injuries and/or property damages. The information used to create the map has been verified and reported by the police and/or sheriff’s offices of the respective parishes in which they occurred.

This map only includes the KLFY broadcast coverage area, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.

This map will be updated throughout 2023. If you have information on a shooting or a homicide, send a tip to news@klfy.com — and most importantly, call your local law enforcement agency.

Click on the icons below for details on each homicide. A running list of verified homicide victims can be found below the map.

Basic statistics so far:

Gun murders: i

Stabbing murders: 0

Hit-and-run homicides: 0

DWI-related vehicular homicide: 0

Persons age 18 or under killed: 0

Double homicides: 0

Homicides as part of a mass shooting: 0

Officer-involved shootings: 0

Cities/areas with the most homicides

New Iberia: 1

Lafayette: 0

Opelousas: 0

Eunice: 0

Breaux Bridge: 0

Broussard: 0

Crowley: 0

Abbeville: 0

Duson: 0

Jeanerette: 0

Jennings: 0

Maurice: 0

Rayne: 0

Scott: 0

St. Martinville: 0

Bayou Vista: 0

Carencro: 0

Cecilia: 0

Chataignier: 0

Franklin: 0

Melville: 0

Morgan City: 0

Sunset: 0

Listings in RED indicate a person aged 18 or under.

January —