(KLFY) – Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in each parish around Acadiana.

NOTE: All dates and times are for Monday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Lafayette Parish

Broussard — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Duson — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Carencro — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lafayette — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Youngsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Scott — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Acadia Parish

Church Point — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Estherwood — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Iota — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Morse — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mermentau — 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rayne — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Crowley — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Evangeline Parish

Mamou — Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pine Prairie — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Village of Chataignier — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Turkey Creek — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ville Platte — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Basile — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Iberia Parish

Loreauville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Iberia — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Delcambre — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jeanerette — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Elton — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lake Arthur — 6 to 8 pm

— 6 to 8 pm Jennings — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Welsh — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lacassine — TBD

St. Landry Parish

Cankton — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Arnaudville — Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lawtell — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Morrow — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Port Barre — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Plaisance — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Coteau — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Leonville — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Opelousas — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Krotz Springs — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

— 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Washington — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eunice — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Palmetto — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunset — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

Breaux Bridge — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Henderson — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Martinville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parks — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m Butte La Rosa — TBD

— TBD Cade — TBD

— TBD Catahoula — TBD

— TBD Cecilia — TBD

— TBD Stephensville — TBD

St. Mary Parish

Amelia — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bayou Vista — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Berwick — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Franklin — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Morgan City — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Baldwin — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patterson — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vermilion Parish