(KLFY) — To date, 29 homicides have been reported across the Acadiana area by local law enforcement agencies.
Below is an interactive map showing the approximate locations of each reported homicide. (NOTE: Locations are not exact.) The map does not represent shootings or incidents that only resulted in injuries and/or property damages. The information used to create the map has been verified and reported by the police and/or sheriff’s offices of the respective parishes in which they occurred.
This map will be updated throughout 2022.
Click on the icons below for details on each homicide. A running list of verified homicides can be found below the map.
January
- Jan. 2 — Raven Charles, 30, of Opelousas, killed in a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.
- Jan. 7 — Shantel Simpson, 30, killed in a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Carmel Dr. in Lafayette.
- Jan. 7 — Tyvon Favors, 17, shot to death in the 600 block of E. Laurel Ave. in Eunice.
- Jan. 10 — Joseph Zeno, 53, shot to death in the 400 block of Haig St. in Lafayette.
- Jan. 10 — Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge, shot to death in his driveway in the 1000 block of Courville Rd. in Breaux Bridge.
- Jan. 11 — An unidentified 43-year-old man shot to death on James St. in Franklin.
- Jan. 16 — Donald Jackson, 57, of Scott, killed in a hit-and-run in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette.
- Jan. 16 — Warren Prejean, 32, of Lafayette, shot to death in the 700 block of S. Sterling St. in Lafayette.
- Jan. 17 — A body is found in a burn pile on S. Main St. in St. Martinville.
- Jan. 23 — Tyron Coates, 24, is shot in an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of W. Pinhook in Lafayette.
February
- Feb. 1 — Denzel Matthews, 25, of New Iberia, shot to death in the 1500 block of N. Montagne St. in New Iberia.
- Feb. 6 — Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr., 19, of Opelousas, was shot to death outside the K.C. Hall on La. 104 in Opelousas.
- Feb. 12 — An 11-year-old was shot to death in the 2200 block of Maple St. in Morgan City.
- Feb. 14 — Corey Rosette, Jr., 26, shot to death in the 100 block of Nicole Ln. in Opelousas.
- Feb. 15 — Wade Edward Smith shot to death in the 9400 block of La. 105 in Melville.
- Feb. 15 — August Tujuan Latrall, 34, of Jeanerette, shot to death on St. Julien Rd. near La. 75 in Chataignier.
- Feb. 19 — Anita Bobb, 51, shot to death while standing in her kitchen in the 2000 block of 3rd St. in Jeanerette.
- Feb. 23 — A man known as Joey, 55, shot to death in an officer-involved shooting at the corner of 7th and Parkerson in Crowley.
March
- March 8 — Stoney Loup, 57, was struck in a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Brothers Rd. in Scott. He later died from his injuries on March 15.
- March 9 — Alessia Joy Malone, 20, shot to death in the 200 block of Benoit St. in Rayne.
- March 18 — Freddy Gomezsoto, 18, of Abbeville, shot to death on Clover St. near Bailey St. in Abbeville.
- March 20 — An infant is found dead in the 100 block of Resha Rd. in Breaux Bridge. The parents are arrested.
- March 22 — Jalen Hill, 20, shot to death in the 400 block of Raymond St. in Opelousas.
- March 25 — An unidentified 19-year-old is shot to death in the 1000 block of French St. in New Iberia.
- March 26 — Jamond Ledet, 26, shot to death in triple shooting in the 700 block of W. 10th St. in Crowley.
- March 28 — Jalen Walker, 29, shot to death in the 1900 block of Carmel Dr. in Lafayette.
April
- April 11 — Clarence Mitchell, 36, shot to death in the 100 block of Bradley St. in Eunice.
- April 13 — Terrell Fontenette, Jr., 19, shot to death in the 1500 block of Bonin Rd. in Broussard.
- April 14 — Trevan Bonner, 18, shot to death in officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Ave. in Lafayette.