(KLFY) — To date, 29 homicides have been reported across the Acadiana area by local law enforcement agencies.

Below is an interactive map showing the approximate locations of each reported homicide. (NOTE: Locations are not exact.) The map does not represent shootings or incidents that only resulted in injuries and/or property damages. The information used to create the map has been verified and reported by the police and/or sheriff’s offices of the respective parishes in which they occurred.

This map will be updated throughout 2022. If you have information on a shooting or a homicide, send a tip to news@klfy.com — and most importantly, call your local law enforcement agency.

Click on the icons below for details on each homicide. A running list of verified homicides can be found below the map.

January

February

March

April