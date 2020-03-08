2020 Spring Youth Summit educates students about future opportunities

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The city of Crowley hosted its annual Spring Youth Summit.

The summit allows middle school and high school students from all across Acadiana to see the opportunities available for their future.

Organizer Kevin Ardoin, says, “We try to do a one-stop-shop. Bring resources to the kids so they can have access to financial aid, college admissions, maybe the military.”

This year’s theme was ‘prepare today to prevail tomorrow’.

Organizers say it is a way for the youth to be involved in community events while exploring options for their futures.

“We want to target middle and high school students. They need to start thinking about what they want to do and be when they grow up,” organizer Danielle Damon adds.

Guest speaker and Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says events like these are important to show students how many opportunities they have for future success.

Sheriff Gibson says, “These are important events for our youth. The fact that schools are coming to you, businesses are coming to you. This is here to say we want to help get you to the next step.”