2020 Miles Perret Cancer Services triathlon goes virtual

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Like many other events in the COVID-19 era, the Miles Perret Cancer Services triathlon is going from a group activity to a virtual one for 2020.

Organizers said in a press release that the event is changing from a triathlon to a duathlon for this year. Anyone already registered for the event will automatically be transferred to the virtual race.

The Duathlon will consist of a 1-mile run, 8-mile bike, and a 2-mile run. Participants can complete events on the course of their choice, measure distance and time on a fitness tracker, and submit results to Cajun Timing once complete. Individuals wanting to participate in the virtual duathlon must be registered.

To reserve your spot for the 2020 MPCS Virtual Duathlon or to get more information about Miles Perret Cancer Services and the services they provide, visit milesperret.org or call (337) 984-1920. All proceeds from the duathlon benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.