2020 Lafayette Public Library awards luncheon scheduled for April 17

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The 2020 Annual Awards Luncheon of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation is scheduled for April 17, 2020 at Fleur de Lis Ballroom- City Club River Ranch. The theme of this year’s event is “The Future Is Local!”

Joan Winegate, LPL Foundation Board, former president and Brenda Pourcia are here with me today to talk about the event.

Held annually since 1996, the Annual Awards Luncheon provides a very public venue to honor individuals and groups that have given lasting contributions and support to the library as well as highlighting the value, contributions and offerings provided by our Lafayette public library. Continuing in this tradition, the Lafayette Public Library FOUNDATION is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Foundation Award and President’s Award, who will be guests of honor at the luncheon.

Second Harvest Food Bank, recipient of The Foundation Award, is being recognized for the contributions of outreach programs in which the Lafayette Public Library offers a portal and service to reaching the community through programs including Kid’s Café and Summer Feeding Program. Such cooperation of public and private platforms and facilities results in optimum success when working for our community.

Andrew Duhon is this year’s recipient of The President’s Award. Recognizing the steadfast, constant, knowledgeable and continuing service and support as a volunteer to our Lafayette public library – especially through his service on the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control.

On the agenda are the annual meeting of the Foundation, recognizing Board of Director contributions and installing new Board of Director members and officers for the coming year. Also, the number of books plated annually through the Named Endowment Program will be announced and a check will be presented to the Teresa Elberson, Library Director, who will comment on the upcoming building projects for our library.

Attendees of the luncheon have the opportunity to peruse informational displays of services offered at the 9 branches of the Lafayette Public, as well as taking part in the silent auction and raffle, proceeds of which benefit the library.

Camille Claiborne, noted local author, will provide the keynote address. Local authors have been invited to take part in the Author Table, with displays of their titles available for purchase.

All proceeds benefit the work of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit group founded in 1993 whose mission is to secure a stable funding

stream for the library through endowments and various fundraising efforts, providing books and materials for the library as well as promoting advocacy for the Lafayette Parish Public library.

The work of the LPLF embraces their mission,

“Keeping our Libraries Great for the Future!”

Please join us as we honor these community leaders.

The Annual Awards Luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $35. For more information about attending the Lafayette Public Library Foundation Annual Awards Luncheon, please call 337-593-4770.