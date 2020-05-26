2020 Gueydan Duck Festival canceled

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) The 2020 Gueydan Duck Festival has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival President, Jerrod Broussard, said the board was disappointed to have to make the decision.

“After much deliberation, and very heavy hearts, the Festival Board has made the very hard decision to cancel the 2020 Duck Festival.” Broussard said.

He said many factors were taken into consideration prior to the cancellation and alternatives examined.

2019 festival queen, Rebekah LePretre and teen queen Sarah McAllister will continue their reigns, Broussard said.until August 2021, Broussard said.

“Our sights are already set on preparing to make the 2020 Gueydan Duck Festival the best in history and we will work hard until then to plan out every detail to make sure that we achieve that goal.”

The 2021 festival has been scheduled for August, Broussard said.