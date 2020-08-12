200,000 unemployed Louisiana residents may not qualify for weekly $400, Gov. Edwards said

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards said an estimated 200,000 jobless Louisiana residents could be excluded from receiving additional unemployment benefits issued by President Trump.

This will happen if the state isn’t able to pay its share of the cost.

“It is going to require a 25% match from the state if we’re going to get the full $400 per week benefit,” Edwards said.

The $600 federal unemployment aid ended on July 31 leaving many wondering what’s next. Edwards saying details are still up in the air.

“This is a different kind of program that we’re used to, it’s actually going to be funded out of the disaster relief fund which is money appropriated by congress to FEMA,” Edwards said.

President Trump’s executive order aims to deliver $400 in unemployment to laid-off workers but the order only sends $300 per worker each week and relies on states to come up with the rest.

“It could be hundreds of millions of dollars for the state to have to come up with,” Gov. Edwards said.

Edwards says he’s unsure how the state will come up with the cash. Anyone receiving less than $100 a week in state unemployment benefits, which is nearly half of those receiving benefits, could be exempt and not qualify for the aid.

Edwards plans on speaking with president trump soon in hopes of coming up with a solution.