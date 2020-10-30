20-year-old man dies in Cecilia house fire

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Cecilia that killed a 20-year-old man.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on October 29, the Cecilia Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Highway in Cecilia.

Firefighters later discovered the body of the victim inside the home. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the kitchen.

“While collecting witness statements, deputies learned the victim often went fishing in the late evenings returning in the early mornings and cooked before going to sleep,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, investigators are not ruling out

unattended cooking as a possible contributing factor, authorities said.

Deputies have confirmed the fire is not considered suspicious.

The departments that assisted in this investigation include St. Martin Parish Fire District, Arnaudville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and Breaux Bridge Fire Department.

News 10 will provide new information as it becomes available.