Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

20-year-old Lafayette man faces attempted murder charge after midday shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LPD_102184

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One suspect is in custody after shooting in the 600 block on Rim Road on Thursday.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin, officers responded to a disturbance call at about 2:30 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators found one victim suffering from a gunshot injury to the upper torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Griffin said.

During the investigation, Lane Domec, 20, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set as of Thursday evening.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar