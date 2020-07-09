20-year-old Lafayette man faces attempted murder charge after midday shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One suspect is in custody after shooting in the 600 block on Rim Road on Thursday.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin, officers responded to a disturbance call at about 2:30 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators found one victim suffering from a gunshot injury to the upper torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Griffin said.

During the investigation, Lane Domec, 20, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set as of Thursday evening.

This investigation is ongoing.