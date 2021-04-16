2 more Seacor crewmembers recovered by Coast Guard, bringing death toll to 4

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced that two more members of the Seacor Power crew were recovered Friday evening, though both were described as “unresponsive.”

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard said it is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

The two members were recovered by commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were contracted by the Seacor company.

The timeline for the rescue response is as follows:

Tuesday, April 13

Seacor capsizes

Four rescued by good Samaritans

One rescued by Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew

One rescued by Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crew

Wednesday, April 14

Body of Captain David Ledet recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew

Thursday, April 15

Body of Ernest Williams recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew

Friday, April 16