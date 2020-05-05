Two Lafayette businesses investigated for non-compliance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette businesses were investigated last week for non-compliance relating to operating under the Safe Shop policy.

Last week, Red Nails on Verot School was alleged to be in operation. The nail salon was investigated by the Lafayette Fire Department. An investigator confirmed that they were in violation and ordered the business to cease and desist.

Last Friday, investigators responded to a complaint at Hobby Lobby not enforcing the six-feet of social distancing for check out. An investigator determined that they were not in compliance. The store manager agreed to limit the capacity as well as place markers on the floor indicating social distancing.