2 juveniles arrested after Evangeline Parish homeowner stops burglary in progress

EVANGELINE PARISH (KLFY) — Two juveniles ended up behind bars after attempting to break into a Shuff Road home in Evangeline Parish while the homeowner was inside.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau said the two juveniles, both 16 years of age, attempted to enter the home through a window but eventually took off on foot, leading to a pursuit near the Wyble Subdivision. The two were caught without further incident and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail before being released to their parents’ custody.

The two juveniles left behind a black 2003 Chevy Impala, which was towed for evidence. After obtaining a search warrant, officials found a stockpile of items reported stolen in and around the Ville Platte area. The items were confiscated and returned to their rightful owners.

The two suspects were charged with criminal trespassing, attempted burglary, possession of stolen items, resisting an officer, and possession of tobacco products by persons under age 21.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Ville Platte Police Department, and the Ville Platte City Marshals.

“As always, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on a crime to contact the Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161 or submit a tip via our agency’s website evangelineparishsheriff.org,” said Sheriff Soileau. “All callers will remain anonymous.”