LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Three people were injured during a shooting in Lafayette Parish Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Detectives responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of Elks Cove and Cougar Ridge Road.

There is no information available on the victims, their conditions or names.

Also, detectives have not identified any suspect(s).

Witnesses said the shooting happened in the vacant lot. (Mariah Hester/KLFY)

