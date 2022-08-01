CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), two people have been hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two separate boating accidents.

On July, 30, LDWF say that agents were notified about a single vessel incident in Old Sabine River.

Around 5 p.m., a single operator was in a 15 or 16 ft. aluminum vessel when he lost control, flipped, was ejected from the Vessel, and then struck by the propeller. He was then retrieved from the water by nearby boaters and taken to Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to LDFW.

That same day, around 7:30 p.m., agents were notified of another boating incident in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. According to LDWF, a 20-foot vessel was traveling in the ship channel when some of the passengers jumped out of the boat. The operator then tried to jump out as well but slipped and fell out of the boat and sustained several propeller strikes. LDWF says that he was retrieved from the water and taken to Lafayette General Hospital.

Both men injured were wearing their personal flotation devices according to LDFW.

The LDWF is investigating both incidents.