2 accused of rape, false imprisonment in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies say two men allegedly falsely imprisoned two sisters and raped one of them.

Deputies say that on March 14 a girl under 17 and her sister, who is under 18 went to Karter Bacque’s home.

They were met by Bacque and Peyton Vidrine.

Deputies say the girls were allegedly forced into a trailer on Bacque’s property.

He and Vidrine then allegedly restrained and had sex with the younger sister.

Deputies say Vidrine allegedly forced the girl to perform inappropriate acts.

The older sister was forced to stay inside the room while all this happened; she was able to later escape and help her younger sister.

Karter Bacque (left) and Payton Vidrine (right) Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bacque and Vidrine were arrested on March 15.

Bacque was charged with second degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and 2 counts of false imprisonment.

Vidrine was charged with second degree rape and 2 counts of false imprisonment.