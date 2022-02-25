LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- There were more explosions in Eastern Ukraine overnight, the second night of Russia’s invasion into the country.
- Friends and family honored a young Melville man, Wade Smith, killed last week with a parade and candlelight vigil Thursday night.
- Tyler Beniot, the man convicted in the 2017 murder of Christon Chaisson, has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.
- Opelousas General is still battling the Omicron surge.
- A Youngsville police officer who died from complications from COVID last year is getting a national honor.
- Thousands of households in Louisiana have received over $29M worth of high speed internet.
- A New Iberia man donated 423 pounds of pull tabs to charity.
- Food Truck Fridays wraps up their Black History Month honors with C’est Bon Manger from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
- King Cake Tour: Village Deaux
- Today’s Forecast: cloudy skies and showers with highs in the lower 50s