LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Top Headlines:
- A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times last night.
- A fight over money led to a shooting in Opelousas.
- Louisiana speaker of the house Clay Schexnayder announced the creation of a select committee to review the handling of the Ronald Greene case.
- Butte La Rose residents are saying goodbye to a historic Pontoon Bridge, it will shut down for a year starting Monday.
- Jessie Ballard delivered his State of the Parish address, a progress report for 2021.
- The Youngsville Historical Preservation Society is trying to raise money for a new museum.
- LSU classes returning to normal Monday, Feb. 14.
- King Cake Tour: Gautreaux’s Donuts
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning with dense fog, lower 70s this afternoon