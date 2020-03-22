1st positive case of coronavirus reported in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Mary Parish has reported its first positive case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The age and identity of the person was not released.

As of 6:41 p.m., LDH reported four additional deaths related to the COVID-19, bringing the total number in Louisiana to 20.

LDH has identified the deceased only as an 83-year-old Orleans parish resident, 90-year-old Orleans parish resident, 50-year-old Orleans parish resident and 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident.

LDH continues to encourage all residents to take precautions and practice social distancing to protect themselves and others from respiratory illness: