Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

19-year-old New Iberia man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of 16-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia teen convicted in the 2016 murder of a 16-year-old received a life sentence today (Feb. 14) at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

De’ondric Clarks, 19, of New Iberia was sentenced by Judge Keith Comeaux in the 16th Judicial District Court today. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in August for the Oct. 23, 2016 murder of Braylen Foulcard, 16. Clarks would have been 15 at the time of the murder.

Foulcard was found shot to death inside his vehicle in the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin. Clarks and Foulcard had arranged to meet over the sale of a cellphone.

The case was prosecuted by Asst. District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar