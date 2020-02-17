Live Now
19-year-old woman killed in Abbeville car crash

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Abbeville Police Department say a 19-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Sunday.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy. 14 near Walmart.

Based on the investigation, police determined that 19-year-old Jonnaih Palmer, of Broussard, exited the east-side access lane of Walmart, which passes on the side of Chili’s Restaurant.

They say Palmer failed to yield the right of way to 33-year-old Kimberly Rose of Lafayette, who was traveling in the inside westbound lane.

Investigators believe Rose struck Palmer directly in the driver’s side door. The victim died at a hospital, authorities.

Rose was also taken to a hospital, where she was treated for moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and a broken ankle.

Police say although impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and are being sent to the Louisiana State Police crime lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

