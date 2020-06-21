19-year-old arrested for attempted second-degree murder after stabbing

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after Lafayette Police say he allegedly stabbed a man in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road.

Chance Seneca, 19, was still on the scene when he was taken into custody, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. Police were called out to the scene at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

The victim, identified as Holden White, 18, was suffering from a neck wound, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.