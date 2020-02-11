19-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Scott Police have arrested a 19-year-old and two juveniles for burglarizing vehicles in the city.

Police say, on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Avenue A where a witness says they saw two people running away from a vehicle.

While looking for the suspects in the area, officers found and detained a juvenile who was later transported to the Scott Police Department.

As officers were looking in the area for additional vehicles and suspects, they were able to find a bookbag with several items including a small pistol.

During their search, police say residents in the area were able to provide video surveillance of the suspects entering several unlocked vehicles. The video surveillance was able to show clear footage of the juvenile already in custody and two other suspects.

Officers then received a call from a residence where family members were having problems with 19-year-old Avanta Babineaux of Scott.

When officers responded, they saw Babineaux wearing clothes that matched what one of the suspects was wearing in the previously mentioned surveillance video.

Babineaux was taken into custody and transported to Scott Police Department.

During the investigation, the identity of the 3rd subject, another juvenile, was learned. That suspect was also taken into custody.

Babineaux was transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked for Simple Burglary and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. A bond of $10,000 has been set on the burglary charge.

The first juvenile was released on a custodial agreement to his mother and the second juvenile was booked into Juvenile Detention Center for Simple Burglary.