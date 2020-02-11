Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

19-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Scott

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Scott Police have arrested a 19-year-old and two juveniles for burglarizing vehicles in the city.

Police say, on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Avenue A where a witness says they saw two people running away from a vehicle.

While looking for the suspects in the area, officers found and detained a juvenile who was later transported to the Scott Police Department.

As officers were looking in the area for additional vehicles and suspects, they were able to find a bookbag with several items including a small pistol.

During their search, police say residents in the area were able to provide video surveillance of the suspects entering several unlocked vehicles. The video surveillance was able to show clear footage of the juvenile already in custody and two other suspects.

Officers then received a call from a residence where family members were having problems with 19-year-old Avanta Babineaux of Scott.

When officers responded, they saw Babineaux wearing clothes that matched what one of the suspects was wearing in the previously mentioned surveillance video.

Babineaux was taken into custody and transported to Scott Police Department.

During the investigation, the identity of the 3rd subject, another juvenile, was learned. That suspect was also taken into custody.

Babineaux was transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked for Simple Burglary and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. A bond of $10,000 has been set on the burglary charge.

The first juvenile was released on a custodial agreement to his mother and the second juvenile was booked into Juvenile Detention Center for Simple Burglary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories