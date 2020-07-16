COVID-19 daily updates

18-year-old Opelousas man booked on molestation charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old Opelousas man ended up in the St. Landry Parish Jail after detectives say he inappropriately touched a juvenile child while asleep.

Jeremiah K. Alexander, 18, of Opelousas, was charged with molestation of a juvenile and was given a bond of $5,000.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said parents of the victim filed a complaint against Alexander. They claimed their child was at a friend’s house where Alexander was present. The child fell asleep and Alexander carried him to a bedroom and placed him on a bed.

Later in the day, when Alexander gave the juvenile his phone to play games, the juvenile saw a video of himself while he was asleep, being touched inappropriately by Alexander, according to Guidroz. The juvenile then sent the video to a family member in a text.

The detectives spoke with Jeremiah Alexander, who admitted to having the video on his phone.

