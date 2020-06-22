18-year-old dies one week after shooting that killed his 13-year-old brother in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia mother is mourning the deaths of her two sons who were victims of gun violence.

According to family members, 13-year-old Demarcus Domond Brown, Jr. and his 18-year-old brother Tre’jon Norman were both shot June 14, in broad daylight in a drive by shooting on the 500 block of Johnston Street.

Brown Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norman was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries Sunday, June 21, family members announced.

So far, no arrest have been made.