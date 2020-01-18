17-year-old dead in Jeanerette shooting, suspect still on the loose

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead, and police are hunting for potential suspects after a shooting in Jeanerette at around 5 p.m., according to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin.

The victim was only identified as a 17-year-old male. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau St.

Martin said it was unclear whether the shooting was part of an altercation or if it was a drive-by event. At least one suspect is being sought, though Martin said investigators were not releasing the suspect’s name. Multiple suspects may be involved, though investigators aren’t yet certain.

“We’re looking at nearby surveillance footage to see what we can find,” said Martin.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information as it becomes available.