17-year-old arrested after stabbing on MLK Drive in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette teen has been arrested for stabbing an adult male.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Corporal Bridgette Dugas, around noon Tuesday police were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive following a report of a verbal disturbance between two people.

When police arrived, she said, a 21-year-old male victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Dugas said the victim was sent to the hospital where is expected to survive.

She said hours later the teen suspect was arrested on the charge of attempted second degree murder.