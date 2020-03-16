16th Judicial District courthouses remain open, but most activities postponed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The parish courthouses in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin Parishes will remain open despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic, but most activities of the court are being granted continuances or postponements.

Chief Judge Lewis Pitman announced that beginning today at noon and continuing through 5 p.m. Friday, April 10:

All jury trials, both criminal and civil are continued and will be reset

All grand jury proceedings are continued and will be reconvened

All criminal trials, hearing and court appearances are continued and will be reset except initial appearances (72-hour hearings), arraignments for incarcerated persons only and bond hearings

The delays in all criminal cases shall constitute “just cause.”

All civil trials, hearings and court appearances are continued and will be reset except for the following hearings: civil protective orders, emergency child custody matters, emergency interdictions and matters of public health related to this crisis unless agreed to by the sitting judge and all parties

All hearing officer conferences are continued and will be reset

All Support Enforcement Services matters are continued and will be reset

All Juvenile Court and Drug Court matters will be addressed by separate order

Pitman’s order does not affect the court’s ability to consider civil or criminal matters that can be resolved without a hearing.