16th Judicial District Attorney declines prosecution in murder case after DNA swab mixup

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The district attorney in the 16th Judicial District has declined to prosecute a murder suspect after a pair of DNA samples were inadvertently switched on two critical evidence items.

The court will not try indicted suspect Roy Verret, who was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in the 2016 Christmas Day murder of Jeanerette resident Howard Poche. Poche was found stuffed in a trash can behind his house three days later. Verret was one of four people arrested in connection with Poche’s death, including Poche’s former housekeeper.

The DA’s office was notified on Friday, June 5 along with the test results from an independent lab and a DNA consultant.

“Prior to the June 5, 2020 hearing, the District Attorney’s office relied on the reports of the Acadiana Crime Lab with regard to the DNA analysis on the voluminous items of evidence submitted for forensic analysis in this case,” stated a press release from the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said prosecution against the other suspects would continue as planned, including Jeffrey Lee Marks, Brady Rogers and Michele L. King. Charges against Verret may be reinstated if credible evidence is discovered that establishes his involvement in the crime.